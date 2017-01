SEE LOST IN LONDON LIVE!

ACADEMY AWARD NOMINATED ACTOR WOODY HARRELSON WILL DIRECT AND STAR IN AN UNPRECEDENTED LIVE FEATURE FILM EVENT, “LOST IN LONDON LIVE,” ON JANUARY 19.

THAT’S RIGHT—THE FILM WILL BE BROADCAST LIVE AS IT IS BEING SHOT!

“LOST IN LONDON” FOLLOWS WOODY HARRELSON AROUND LONDON AS HE STRUGGLES TO GET HOME TO HIS FAMILY. RUN-INS WITH ROYALTY, OLD FRIENDS, AND THE LAW ALL SEEM TO CONSPIRE TO KEEP HIM FROM SUCCEEDING.

THE FILM CO-STARS OWEN WILSON AND WILLIE NELSON, AND WILL BE FOLLOWED BY A LIVE Q&A SESSION WITH WOODY HARRELSON.

104.3 WZYP WANTS TO SEND YOU TO THIS LIVE MOVIE EVENT, SO WE’RE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO THE SCREENING AT HOLLYWOOD 18 IN HUNTSVILLE (JANUARY 19, 8PM).

LISTEN TO 104.3 WZYP AND KEEP AN EYE ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!