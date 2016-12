SKATING IN THE PARK—A HUNTSVILLE TRADITION—IS BACK!

DON’T LET THE CONSTRUCTION STOP YOU FROM COMING OUT FOR A NIGHT OF FAMILY FUN ON THE ICE!

THE RINK IS LOCATED BEHIND THE HUNTSVILLE MUSEUM OF ART IN BIG SPRING PARK, AND IS OPEN UNTIL JANUARY 3!

LISTEN TO 104.3 WZYP FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN PASSES!

HOURS:

MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: 4PM TO 10PM

FRIDAY: 4PM TO MIDNIGHT

SATURDAY: 10AM TO MIDNIGHT

SUNDAY: NOON TO 8PM

ADMISSION AND PRICING:

$10 FOR AGES 9 AND UP

$5 FOR AGES 8 AND UNDER

$8 FOR GROUPS OF 10 OR MORE

$3 SKATE RENTAL

$5 SCOOTER RENTAL

FOR SPECIAL HOLIDAY HOURS AND WEATHER UPDATES, CHECK OUT SKATING IN THE PARK’S FACEBOOK PAGE!