Superstar artist Prince has passed

Superstar artist Prince has passedPosted on April 21, 2016 Prince 1958—2016 On behalf of this station and the entire Cumulus family, we extend our gratitude to Prince and our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all who have been inspired by his genius. Listen to Prince's final show at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta We've just lost an incredible talent! So sorry to hear about #Prince we will always love your music forever and ever! #RIPPrince— La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) April 21, 2016 Numb. Stunned. This can't be real.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 21, 2016 A culture pushing icon and creative genius. Rest in peace Prince. pic.twitter.com/vPWCGipU95— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 21, 2016 Long Live The King.— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) April 21, 2016 Just heard about Prince ....can't believe it ....... - KU— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) April 21, 2016 My friend is gone...This is what it sounds like, when doves cry. He was my dove...Stevie Nicks— Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) April 21, 2016 Oh my god I can’t believe that Prince has died…he was a great great talent…RIP— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) April 21, 2016 No!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) April 21, 2016 One of my biggest inspirations. A true icon. You will be missed. Sad sad news today... #RIPPrince— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) April 21, 2016 In Minneapolis right now...and it's raining...Prince...— Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) April 21, 2016 "Dearly belovedWe are gathered here today2 get through this thing called Life..."-Prince— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 21, 2016 Omg..... RIP Prince.... — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 21, 2016 Damn. Moms just went to prince concert in ATL like 3 days ago...— Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) April 21, 2016 I'm Crushed!! UK news reporting Prince Is Dead?! For Real?! Massive Loss for us all! What a Genius! Speechless.— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 21, 2016 And just like that...the world lost a lot of magic Rest in peace Prince! Thanks for giving us so much...— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 21, 2016 Im sooooo very sad right now... PRINCE can't die.— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 21, 2016 Dang it... Truly hate hearing we lost Prince. Sad day..— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 21, 2016 Not Prince — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) April 21, 2016 From one 6/7 to another 6/7… Rest in peace, Prince!— Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) April 21, 2016 Rest in power, Prince.— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) April 21, 2016 "Devastated to hear the news about Prince. An enormous talent that we were all big fans of." - Duran Duran pic.twitter.com/478Q9dVF7K— Duran Duran (@duranduran) April 21, 2016 PRINCE, sad to say, has passed on!!! He was a Giant. My deep condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 21, 2016 Today is the worst day ever. Prince R.I.P I am crying!— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) April 21, 2016 RIP Prince. You were an innovative soul. The world needs people like that.— Jack Johnson (@JackJackJohnson) April 21, 2016