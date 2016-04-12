2016 Billboard Music AwardsPosted on April 12, 2016Check out behind the scenes photos and winners from the 2016 Billboard Music Awards Global Styles and Scripts Local scripts and styles Header Gallery Video Playlist Announcing the Winners Announcing the Winners Top Artist Top Artist WINNER Adele Top New Artist Top New Artist WINNER Fetty Wap Top Male Artist Top Male Artist WINNER Justin Bieber Top Female Artist Top Female Artist WINNER Adele Top Duo/Group Top Duo/Group WINNER One Direction Additional Nominees Top R&B Artist WINNER The Weeknd Top Rap Artist WINNER Drake Top Country Artist WINNER Luke Bryan Top Rock Artist WINNER twenty one pilots Outro Check out the complete list of winners & more at billboard.com/bbma 2016 Billboard Music Awards Sunday May 22